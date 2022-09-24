Academy Award-Winner Louise Fletcher Dies at 88: Louise Fletcher, who won an Academy Award for the Jack Nicholson starrer One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest died at 88. The veteran’s death was reported by Deadline. The Oscar winner was praised for her role as Nurse Ratched in the Milos Forma directorial based on the 1962 book of the same name by Ken Kesey. Multiple media reports state that the 88-year-old veteran died due to natural causes at her Montdurausse home in France. Louise had an acting career spanning over 60 years which included a vast range of performances in both television and movies.Also Read - Sharon Stone and Cynthia Nixon join cast of Netflix's 'Ratched'

LOUISE FLETCHER REMINISCED HER BELOVED HOME AS HER FINAL WORDS TO FAMILY

According to Louise’s agent David Shaul the actor spoke to her family about her home and told. “I can’t believe I created something so meaningful to my well-being.” Louise died in her sleep, surrounded by family, at her home in Montdurausse, France. She had built her house from a 300-year-old farmhouse as per several media reports. Louise was born July 22, 1934, in Birmingham, a city in Alabama, US, to deaf parents. She began her acting career in the late 1950s with TV series such as Lawman, Bat Masterson, Maverick, The Untouchables and 77 Sunset Strip. Also Read - Academy Award Winning Director Milos Forman Passes Away At The Age Of 86

Louise was also seen in a recurring role in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine as the Bajoran religious leader Kai Winn Adami. Also Read - Jonathan Demme, 'Silence of the Lambs' director, dies at 73