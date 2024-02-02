Home

Entertainment

Accident or Conspiracy Godhra Teaser Out: Ranvir Shorey’s Film Promises to Uncover Truth Behind 2002 Gujarat Riots

Accident or Conspiracy Godhra Teaser Out: Ranvir Shorey’s Film Promises to Uncover Truth Behind 2002 Gujarat Riots

The makers of the upcoming film 'Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra,' featuring Ranvir Shorey and Manoj Joshi, released the teaser on Friday. Ranvir Shorey shared the teaser on X.

Accident or Conspiracy Godhra teaser out

The makers of Accident or Conspiracy Godhr released the teaser of the film on Friday (February 02, 2024). The teaser gave a sneak peek of the horrifying incidents that took place during the 2002 Godhra riots. Further, the movie aims to reveal the truth behind what caused the riots. Hence, the name of the movie suggested whether the incident was an accident or a conspiracy. The movie stars Ranvir Shorey and Manoj Joshi in the lead roles.

Trending Now

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Ranvir shared the teaser of the film. The teaser begins with switching on the lights inside the courtroom. Later, the screen shows a quote which states “After 22 years, Gujarat still feels the pain of the train burning.” The teaser is gripping to keep the audience hooked to their seats.

You may like to read

Sharing the teaser, Ranvir wrote, “#GodhraTeaser is all yours! Do tell us in the comments if it was an accident or a Conspiracy. #GodhraTeaser Out Now #Godhra, releasing in cinemas on 1st March 2024. Director- @mkshivaaksh producer- @thebjpurohit. Associate Producer-@akshita25th Banner- @omtrinetrafilms Starring @ranvirshorey @actormanojjoshi @hitukanodia.”

Take a look at the teaser here:

The teaser begins with a disturbing picture of a burning train, the Sabarmati Express. It provides a glimpse into the horrific events that occurred 22 years ago, leaving wounds that Gujarat still bears today. Director MK Shivaaksh sheds light on the film’s purpose, stating, “It aims to unravel the layers surrounding Godhra – from the incident itself to the aftermath that led to the Gujarat riots. The questions raised in the teaser are profound: What is the truth behind the Godhra incident? Why has the agony of the victims been buried beneath the narratives of accidents and impulsive altercations?

BJ Purohit shared, “Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra ‘s teaser unfolds, it invites the audience to reflect on the painful history that still resonates in the hearts of those who witnessed the burning train on that fateful day.”

It builds on the findings of the Nanavati Mehta Commission, which was constituted to investigate the Godhra incident. The film’s objective is to expose the truth, exploring whether the train burning was an accident or a premeditated act fuelled by simmering tensions.

Produced by Om Trinetra Films it stars Ranvir Shorey, Manoj Joshi, Hitu Kanodia, Denisha Ghumra, Ganesh Yadav, Makrand Shukla and Rajeev Surti. Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra is set to be unveiled on the big screen on March 1 this year.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.