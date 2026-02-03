Home

Accused Teaser OUT: Konkana Sen Sharma and Pratibha Rannta lead Karan Johar’s intense thriller drama- Watch

Karan Johar drops the first teaser of Accused, starring Konkana Sen Sharma and Pratibha Rannta in a gripping psychological thriller. Watch the intense teaser now and get ready for the drama.

Netflix India has started 2026 with a bang, and one release is already making waves online. The teaser for Accused, a psychological thriller produced by Karan Johar under Dharmatic Entertainment, has dropped, and viewers can’t stop talking about it. The short clip hints at high tension, complex relationships and moments that will keep audiences on edge, leaving fans eager to know the full story.

What does the teaser of Accused reveal?

While the teaser doesn’t give everything away, it introduces a central character whose life faces unexpected turmoil. Moments of suspense, public scrutiny and emotional strain within a family are hinted at, creating a palpable sense of intrigue. Karan Johar, producing under Dharmatic Entertainment, shared the teaser on his Instagram, captioning it, “Reputation takes years to build, doubt takes seconds. Watch Accused – a nerve-wracking thriller, coming soon only on Netflix.” Viewers can expect twists that explore how quickly personal and professional lives can unravel under pressure.

The cast of Accused

The film features Konkana Sen Sharma in a powerful lead role, supported by Pratibha Rannta in a crucial part that adds emotional depth to the story. Fans are already praising the chemistry between the actors and the realism they bring to their performances. Anubhuti Kashyap’s direction ensures that the narrative remains intense and grounded, highlighting Netflix’s commitment to bold, character-driven stories.

Why Accused Is creating buzz?

The teaser has sparked online discussions for its suspenseful tone and socially relevant themes. The film is part of Netflix India’s ambitious 2026 lineup that includes diverse genres from war dramas to dark comedies, showing the platform’s effort to cater to varied audiences.

Watch Accused teaser here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

More about Netflix slate 2026

The Netflix India 2026 slate is a massive celebration of a decade in India and featuring 21 diverse titles for every kind of viewer. The movie lineup includes high-octane projects like Ikka, Hum Hindustani, Gandhari, Toaster, Accused, Ghooskhor Pandat, Maa Behen, Musafir Cafe, Takshakudu and Operation Safed Sagar.

For series lovers, the platform brings Family Business, Hello Bachhon, Chumbak, Super Subbu, Yeh Dil Sun Raha Hai and Made in Korea. Fan favorites also return with The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5, Mismatched Season 4, Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 and Lust Stories 3 alongside unscripted hits like Lock Upp Season 2 and Desi Bling.

