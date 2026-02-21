Home

Entertainment

Accused Trailer Out: Konkona Sen Sharma faces allegations in Netflix Psychological Thriller - Watch

Accused Trailer Out: Konkona Sen Sharma faces allegations in Netflix Psychological Thriller – Watch

Accused trailer: Starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Ranta, the film is set to premiere on Netflix on February 27. Watch!

Accused Trailer Out: The trailer of Accused has been released, offering a gripping look into a tense psychological drama. Starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Ranta, the film is set to premiere on Netflix on February 27. The story of Accused follows Dr. Geetika Sen, a well-known and respected surgeon and gynaecologist, whose life takes a shocking turn after she is accused of sexual misconduct at her workplace. As questions are raised and rumours begin to spread, her personal and professional life starts falling apart. Her seemingly happy married life also begins to show cracks under pressure.

The trailer opens with Geetika (Sen) receiving an official complaint from her department. Disturbed and shaken by the allegation, she decides to fight back and prove her innocence. The film focuses on the emotional stress, public scrutiny, and uncertainty she faces.

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and produced under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment, the film promises a layered and intense narrative.

Watch the trailer of Accused here:



Speaking about the film, director Anubhuti Kashyap, Anurag Kashyap’s sister, said she wanted to explore what happens when clarity is missing and how people deal with uncertainty. Konkona Sen Sharma shared that she was drawn to the emotional breakdown of a woman who is used to being in control of her life and career. Pratibha Ranta, who plays Dr. Meera, said her character lives in a confusing space where trust and doubt exist together.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Accused will stream exclusively on Netflix from February 27.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.