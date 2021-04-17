Renowned celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra is now the latest one in the Bollywood industry to get tested positive with COVID-19. On Friday, the designer took to his social media account to make the announcement that he has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus and is currently under home quarantine. Manish shared his Covid-19 diagnosis in an Instagram post, writing he is following safety protocols according to his doctors’ advice. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Records Highest-ever Daily Spike of 18,021 Coronavirus Cases

“I have tested positive for COVID 19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Please stay safe & take care,” the fashion designer wrote alongside a photo of the positive sign. Also Read - One COVID-19 Patient Can Infect 400 People; No Alternative to Mask, Social Distancing: Official

Check out his Instagram post here

Bollywood industry is one of the worst hits due to this coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile Manish’s friends from the glamour industry like Tahira Kashyap, Bhumi Pednekar, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Vaani Kapoor and Karan Tacker among others wished the designer a speedy recovery. While Bhumi, who has also contracted the virus, wrote, “Get well soon, mm,” Riddhima, who is often seen hanging out with him, posted, “Take care my dearest Manish Malhotra (sic).”

Other than Manish Malhotra, other Bollywood celebrities who have tested positive for the coronavirus over the last few weeks include Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal among others. Currently, India is battling a second wave of Covid-19 as there is a sudden surge in the COVID cases in the country.