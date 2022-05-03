Acharya Box Office Collections: The Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan starrer Acharya turned out to be a damp squib at the box office. The action-drama directed by Koratala Siva had sky high expectations from Chiru-Cherry fans. However, the father-son duo’s chemistry, high-octane action, VFX and CGI couldn’t save the film from becoming a double-disaster. Check out this tweet on Acharya‘s fourth day run at the box office:Also Read - Acharya Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Acharya Struggles to Reach Break-Even!

Andhra Box Office had recently tweeted, "#Acharya is literally dead at the box-office on its 1st Monday. 4th day gross numbers are abysmally low and share is negligible (sic)." In another tweet it declared the Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan movie a 'double-disaster.' According to its box office estimates, the theatrical value of Acharya is pegged at Rs 140 crore. So, the film's collections must be around the theatrical figures to enter the break-even phase. Check out this tweet showing Acharya's first weekend collections:

Chiru-Cherry First Time Sharing Screen Space!

Ram Charan had produced Chiranjeevi’s 2019 epic action saga Syee Raa Narasimha Reddy. Chiru had also done a cameo in Cherry’s Telugu film Bruce Lee. However, this was the first time the father-son duo came together sharing screen space for a film. Acharya also has Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde playing Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan’s respective love interests. The film also has Jisshu Sengupta and Sonu Sood in key roles. The Koratala Siva directorial is about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who rebels against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations. Mani Sharma has composed the music for Acharya.

