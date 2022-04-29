Acharya Leaked Online For Free Download: Acharya starring Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi has been leaked online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites on day 1 of the release. Directed by Koratala Siva, the fans have been pouring a lot of love to the south superstars. Netizens and critics have shared positive reviews of Acharya and the film is expected to do well at the box office too. However, there is a sad news for the makers and actors of as Acharya has been leaked online in HD quality on day one of the release. Yes, that’s right! The Ram Charan – Chiranjeevi starrer’s sudden leak might affect the box office collection. Acharya has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other piracy based websites including movierulz.Also Read - Acharya Twitter Review: Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan Starrer Gets Mixed Response, Fans Say 'It Could Have Been Better'

Acharya is a Telugu film and also stars Pooja Hegde in a pivotal role along with Sonu Sood and Jisshu Sengupta. This is Ram Charan's first outing following SS Rajamouli's mega-hit RRR, where Jr NTR also featured. The film's production was started in 2020 but due to coronavirus pendemic, it got delayed.

Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day 1 of its release. There are several films like Heropanti 2, Runway 34, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, 83.

The government has several times taken several strict actions against theses top piracy sites. But it seems they don't bother. In the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. Whenever a site is banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the latest released movies. Tamilrockers is known to leak the films released on theatres.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)