Acharya, starring Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi with his son and actor Ram Charan in an extended cameo, is out with its teaser. The film is one of the most anticipated South Indian films releasing this year and the teaser has definitely set the rhythm for the entire excitement. The buzz is high as the makers took to social media to share the viral teaser of the film. Also Read - Chiranjeevi’s Emotional Yet Adorable Post For Niharika Konidela - Chaitanya JV Ahead of Their Wedding

Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya also features Kajal Aggarwal. However, the teaser is all about Chiranjeevi, his grandeur, and him saving his land and its people. The film’s shooting is underway and the team joined the production back in January 2021 after the pandemic ruined the plans of the shooting last year. For the same, a huge temple set spanning over 20 acres was constructed in Hyderabad in December 2020 – a glimpse of which is visible in the teaser. Also Read - First Pictures of Chiranjeevi Sarja And Meghana Raj's Baby Boy Out, Emotional Fans Distribute Sweets And Burst Crackers

While Chiranjeevi plays the titular role in the film, Ram plays the role of Siddha. The details of his character are yet to be out.

This is the maiden on-screen collaboration of the megastar with his superstar son. Acharya is being produced by Ram along with Niranjan Reddy under Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment. It’s slated to hit the big screen in summer 2021.

Your thoughts on the teaser? Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Acharya!