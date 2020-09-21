Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma is enjoying her pregnancy and her pictures flaunting her baby bump. Taking to Instagram, she shared her picture clad in a black monokini as she poses inside a pool and flaunts her little baby bump. On World Gratitude Day, she expressed her gratitude to her fans and followers for showing her kindness. Also Read - SRH vs BLR Dream11 IPL 2020: RCB Skipper Virat Kohli Could Join MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma in Elite List

She captioned it, "Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance' – Eckhart Tolle. Gratitude to all those who showed me kindness and made me believe in goodness in this world, opening my heart enough to practice the same with the hope to pay it forward. Because… After all, we are all just walking each other home – Ram Dass #worldgratitudeday."

Earlier, she shared her photo standing at a beach dressed in a white top and blue pants. She looks down at her baby bump as she holds it with a smile. She captioned it, “Nothing is more real and humbling than experiencing the creation of life in you. When this is not in your control then really what is?”



The actor is four months pregnant and the couple is expecting the arrival of their first born in January 2021. It was last month, when Anushka and Virat announced that they are set to be parents for the first time.

The announcement came with a picture of the couple on Anushka and Virat’s respective Instagram accounts, where her baby bump is visible. In the photograph, Anushka was seen wearing black and white polka-dotted dress, while Virat is seen in a grey T-shirt and white pants.

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021



The couple tied the knot in December 2017 in Italy.