The exclusive worldwide premiere of Karthik Subbaraj's much-anticipated Tamil action-drama Mahaan has been announced by Prime Video. The film, directed by Lalit Kumar, tells the story of a series of events that change the lives of an average guy and those around him. For the first time, Mahaan brings together real-life father-son combination Vikram and Dhruv Vikram, as well as Bobby Simha and Simran in crucial parts.

Mahaan tells the narrative of a guy whose family abandons him after he deviates from the ideological road in his quest for personal liberty. However, when he accomplishes his dreams, he misses his son's presence in his life. Is life-giving him a second chance to be a father now that he has achieved his goal of being a billionaire? In this fascinating, action-packed journey, we follow his life as it goes through an unexpected series of events.

“I am extremely excited to premiere Mahaan on Prime Video. Karthik Subbaraj has done a fabulous job in creating the perfect mix of action, drama, and emotions throughout. The film has an incredibly talented and wonderful star cast who have given stellar performances to make the story even more compelling for our audiences. We are eagerly looking forward to reaching fans across 240 countries and territories, with the exclusive worldwide premiere of Mahaan on Prime Video starting 10 February, ” said Producer Lalit Kumar.

Head of content licensing, Amazon Prime Video, India Manish Menghani said, “We are delighted to announce the worldwide premiere of the much-anticipated action drama Mahaan on Prime Video. With brilliant performances by the extremely talented star cast, Mahaan is a story that will take viewers on an edgy ride full of many twists and turns. It is our pleasure to collaborate with Lalit Kumar and Karthik Subbaraj to bring this action-packed entertainer to our customers.”

Mahaan will join thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and Bollywood in the Prime Video catalogue on February 10th. The film will be released exclusively on Prime Video in Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada. The Kannada title for the film will be ‘Maha Purusha.’

