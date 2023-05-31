Home

Entertainment

Actor Al Pacino, 83, to Welcome Fourth Child With 29-Year-Old GF Noor Alfallah, Netizens React

Actor Al Pacino, 83, to Welcome Fourth Child With 29-Year-Old GF Noor Alfallah, Netizens React

Al Pacino will turn father for the fourth time at the age of 83 with girlfriend Noor Alfallah.

Actor Al Pacino, 83, to Welcome Fourth Child With 29-Year-Old GF Noor Alfallah, Netizens React

Scarface actor, Al Pacino, who is 83-years-old, is expecting a baby with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, who is eight months pregnant. Al Pacino will turn father for the fourth time. He sparked romance rumours with Alfallah, 29, back in April 2022 when the two were seen leaving the Felix Restaurant in Venice, California, together.

The Godfather star has maintained a close connection with his children, noting that he wanted to be different from his father, who left him and his mother when he was two years old.

You may like to read

Pacino and former girlfriend Meital Dohan called it quits in 2020. E! News stated that Pacino’s bundle of joy will join his three other children: He shared Julie Pacino, 33, with ex Jan Tarrant, as well as Anton Pacino, 22, and Olivia Pacino, 22, with ex Beverly D’Angelo.

Trending Now

Netizens reacted hilariously after learning about Al Pacino

Robert De Niro and Al Pacino after impregnating younger women pic.twitter.com/liUkOHG7df — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) May 31, 2023

Al Pacino’s 29 year old 8 month pregnant GF has dated him, Mick Jagger, and Clint Eastwood. She’s collecting old man cum like infinity stones. pic.twitter.com/YGhgbiFrJD — 7/11 Truther (@DaveMcNamee3000) May 31, 2023



As for Alfallah, she dated Mick Jagger for over a year until their 2018 breakup. She was later spotted with Clint Eastwood in 2019, but clarified to the Daily Mail that there was “no relationship” between her and Clint.

In 2014, Al Pacino said, “It’s the missing link, so to speak. Having children has helped a lot. I consciously knew that I didn’t want to be like my dad. I wanted to be there. I have three children. I’m responsible to them. I’m a part of their life.”

And when he can’t be apart of their life, Pacino said it was “upsetting to me and to them. And I get a lot from it”. “It takes you out of yourself. When I do a movie, and I come back, I’m stunned for the first 20 minutes. These people are asking me to do things for them? Huh? I’m not being waited on? Wait a minute. Uh-oh, it’s about them! That action satisfies. I like it”, he added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES