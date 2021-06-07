Mumbai: Television actor Ankit Gera surprised his fans by revealing that he has tied the knot on June 5 with Rashi Puri, who is an NRI from Nigeria. Also Read - Ankit Gera to romance two brides in &TV show Agnifera!

In an interview with The Times of India, the actor revealed that he got married in a low-key ceremony which was attended by just 10 people. He also added that it was an arranged marriage and that they met for the first time in April this year. “We are family friends. Our parents were looking for suitable partners for us and that’s when they suggested that we should talk. We started talking in April and soon developed a liking for each other. She flew down to India around three weeks ago before the wedding to meet me. Even though it was a short span, we got to know each other better and decided to take the plunge,” he said. Also Read - Naagin 2 actress Adaa Khan prefers to stay single than in a bad relationship!

Ankit Gera also talked about their liking for each other and said that even though they both are ‘poles apart’, they fell in love with each other. “We are poles apart in every aspect. Rashi had no clue about my work as an actor. She liked me for who I was as a person and not for my profession. That’s what made me fall in love with her,” he added. Also Read - Roopal Tyagi interested to work with ex-boyfriend Ankit Gera

Ankit Gera has worked in several shows. He also recently appeared in Chhoti Sardarni. Apart from this, he was also seen in Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya among other shows.