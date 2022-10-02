Actor Annu Kapoor lost Rs 4.36 lakh to an internet fraudster under the pretext of updating his Know Your Customer (KYC) information with a major private sector bank, but prompt police action will ensure he recovers Rs 3.08 lakh, an official said on Saturday. Kapoor got a call from a man posing as an employee of the bank on Thursday who said he needed to update his KYC form, after which the actor shared his bank details and One Time Password, the Oshiwara police station official said.Also Read - Annu Kapoor's iPad, Cash, Prada Bag Stolen; Actor Warns Indians Against Travelling France - Watch Viral Videos

"Sometime later, the caller transferred Rs 4.36 lakh from Mr Kapoor's account to two other accounts in two transactions. However, the bank immediately called him up to inform him about the transaction and also told him his account was compromised," he said. Mr Kapoor approached the police without delay and the banks into which the money was transferred were contacted, he added.

"Both the accounts have been frozen by these banks and Kapoor will get back Rs 3.08 lakh. A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions. Efforts are on to arrest the online fraudster," the police official said.

Annu Kapoor thanked the Mumbai Police on Instagram for their quick response and decisive action. He took his Instagram handle and wrote, “I would like to express my sincere thanks and appreciation to Mumbai Police of Oshiwara ,cyber crime wing for their immediate and effective action taken against fraud in my bank account.”

Annu Kapoor Thanks Mumbai Police

Anu Kapoor was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s series – Crash Course.

