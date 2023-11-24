Top Recommended Stories

Actor Armaan Kohli’s Father, Director Raj Kumar Kohli Dies

Veteran film director Raj Kumar Kohli passed away on November 24, Friday.

Published: November 24, 2023 12:03 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Tanya Garg

Director Raj Kumar Kohli Dies
Actor Armaan Kohli's Father, Director Raj Kumar Kohli Dies

Actor Armaan Kohli’s director, father Raj Kumar Kohli passed away in Mumbai today. He was 93 years old.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.