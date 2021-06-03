A father-daughter bond is truly special. There is nothing that can compare to a father’s love for his daughter and vice versa. Therefore, when Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank was admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi for post-Covid-19 complications, the world under his daughter, Arushi’s feet collapsed. The acclaimed actor, dancer, environmental conservationist, poet, and entrepreneur, Arushi overcame with worry and concern, a natural phenomenon in these tough times. In these testing times, Arushi took to what heals and calms her the most, her trustworthy pen. The poet in Arushi gave rise to a soul-stirring poem written for her father and shared on her social media. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Results Likely To Be Out Before This Month | Check Important Details Here

The poem goes like, “Jab bhi mein akeli baithi rheti,

Aap har bar tod dete the, meri chuppi,

Aaj jab aap chup baithe hai to,

'Isolation' ki raye ne, bandh di hai meri muthi.

Bachpan mein mere report card per,

Dil mein jaise aapke hoti thi dhukdhuki,

Aaj jab aapka ‘bloodtest’ aata hai,

Meri sanns chal chal kar hai rukti.

Aapka vo datana har bar mein,

Khana khate phone mein ghum hojati hu,

Es samaya jab koi file lekar ata hai,

To mein vaise hi gusse mein lal hojati hu.

Meri chattan jrur aaj thodi shant hai,

Par har pathar ne jisse takat li, vo aap hai.

‘Nishank’ vo suraj hai jisne har disha jalkar,

Kbhi na khoe apni kanti taap hai.

Jeeti apne both si badi jang hai,

Yeh to mehuj choti si ladae hai.

Aap to yodha hai, har us vyakti ke,

Ab ki bar COVID par humari chadae hai.

Karma har bar lot ka rata hai,

Sb log esa kaha krte the.

Aj jb aap, bat nhi sunte meri to,

Yaad vo batein ati hai, jo hum ansuna krte the.

Kosish krne valo ki kbhi har nhi hoti,

Yeh meine apne Jeevan mein apse sikha hai.

Dhrin eecha shakti ke malik hai aap,

Har sangrash apke samne feeka hai.

Arushi Nishank

Come Back Home Soon”.

We wish a speedy recovery to Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and look up to Arushi for her strength and courage in these times!

— This is a press release