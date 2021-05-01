Mumbai: Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal passed away on Friday due to Covid-19 complications. He was 52.

Several people took to Twitter expressing grief and mourned the loss of a renowned actor. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also took to Twitter and wrote, “Sad to hear about the demise of actor Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal this morning due to #Covid. A retired army officer, Kanwarpal had played supporting roles in many films and television serials. Heartfelt condolences to his family & near ones.” Actor Rohit Roy Bose also took to Twitter and wrote, ”And we lose another one… The happiest, most gentlemanly, always positive and smiling Major Bikramjeet… RIP”

Heartfelt condolences to his family & near ones. ॐ शान्ति ! — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 1, 2021

And we lose another one… The happiest, most gentlemanly, always positive and smiling Major Bikramjeet… RIP pic.twitter.com/JD46LeX6lk — Rohit Bose Roy (@rohitroy500) May 1, 2021

Bikramjeet had been a part of several films including Corporate, Page 3, Aarakshan, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Murder 2, 2 States, The Ghazi Attack and Jab Tak Hai Jaan among others. He began his acting career in 2003 after retiring from the Indian Army. The actor starred in television shows as well such as in Diya Aur Baati Hum, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Dil Hi Toh Hai.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the Bollywood industry hard. Several celebrities have been tested positive for far including Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Govinda, Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood among others. India has lost several big personalities as well due to this deadly infection including music composer Shravan Rathod and actor Satish Kaul.