Actor Deepak Tijori Duped of Rs 2.6 Crore By His Co-Producer Mohaan Nadaar, Files Complaint

Actor and producer Deepak Tijori files a police complaint against his co-producer after he duped Rs 2.6 crore.

Bollywood actor and director Deepak Tijori has filed a police complaint against his co-producer Mohaan Nadaar for duping Rs 2.6 crore at Amboli police station. News agency ANI tweeted, “Deepak Tijori filed a case of cheating at Amboli police station. The actor alleged that he was duped of Rs 2.6 cr by co-producer Mohaan Nadaar, who joined him to produce a thriller film. Case has been registered under sec 420 & 406 of IPC & probe initiated: Mumbai Police”.

The Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar actor and Mohaan joined together to produce a thriller movie and signed the contract. The FIR was filed on March 15. “The actor and the accused had signed the contract in 2019 for the movie Tipsy. The accused did not pay the money and the cheque issued to him kept getting bounced. We are probing the case, and no arrest has been made so far,” said Amboli police senior inspector Bandopant Bansode.

Bollywood actor & director Deepak Tijori filed a case of cheating at Amboli police station. The actor alleged that he was duped of Rs 2.6 cr by co-producer Mohan Nadar, who joined him to produce a thriller film. Case has been registered under sec 420 & 406 of IPC & probe… https://t.co/mf05f3LHWm pic.twitter.com/R0jy1saVtN — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2023



Deepal Tijori’s complaint read, Nadaar took the money to pay for the location in London in September 2019. The money was paid after he promised to return, but he kept giving excuses and the cheques kept bouncing.”

