Mumbai: Actor and filmmaker Tariq Shah passed away in Mumbai this afternoon. He breathed his last on in a private hospital. Tariq Shah was the husband of TV and film actor Shoma Anand. As per reports, Tariq was suffering from kidney ailments for the past two years. Tariq Shah is predominantly known for his work in the 1995 film Janam Kundli which featured Jeetendra, Vinod Khanna, Reena Roy and Anupam Kher. Tariq also became immensely famous for the 1980 show Kadwa Sach as well.

He also directed 1990 movie Baahar Aane Tak and was last featured in the 2016 film Mumbai Central in which he played the role of a Tailor master. Despite this, he also worked in Mahaanta (1997), TV series Ehsaas (1996), Param Vir Chakra (1995), Ganga Ka Vachan (1992), Akaash Ganga (1990) and television show Karwat (1990).