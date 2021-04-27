Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kumud Mishra has been hospitalised after he facing difficulty in breathing. He was tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago. Kumud is admitted to a private hospital in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. As per a report in IndiaToday, Kumud Mishra is now feeling better and has been provided with oxygen. As per the report the Sultan actor’s mother tested positive for the novel coronavirus first. He was taking care of her mother and from there he contracted the virus. She was even admitted to the hospital. Also Read - Tandav Releases On February 15: Here's All You Need To Know About Its Characters

Kumud Mishra is known for his excellent performances in movies such as Filmistaan, Revolver Rani, Jolly LLB 2, Raanjhanaa, Badlapur, Airlift, Sultan, Thapad, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

India is struggling hard in its attempt at curbing the COVID-19 spread and despite vaccinations having been rolled, the pandemic has hit India hard and cases are rising each day. One of the most hit areas has been the entertainment world. Several actors from Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal to Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rahul Roy, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus recently.

Kumud Mishra will be seen in Sidharth Malhotra’s Mission Majnu. The film, directed by Shantanu Bagchi, also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. Kumud will also be seen in Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty.

We wish for Kumud Mishra’s speedy recovery.