Mumbai: Recalling her deadliest accident back in the 90s, actor Mahima Chaudhry has revealed how it was Ajay and Kajol who helped her and made sure that she does not ‘lose her heart’. Also Read - MayDay: Ajay Devgn’s Film Crew Members Booked For Violating COVID-19 Rules

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the Pardes actor mentioned that she met with a career-threatening accident back in 1999. The actor said that she was working on the film Dil Kya Kare with Ajay Devgn and Kajol when she met with an accident in Bengaluru. ”It was the last day of the shoot in Bengaluru. I was going from the hotel to the school where the shoot was scheduled and it was early morning. A doodh wala truck was coming from the wrong side, we were going roundabout, it just came and took my car and smashed it against the roundabout. Glass came like bullets into my face like splinters. Just my face was hurt,” she recalls. Also Read - On Ajay Devgn's Birthday, Kajol Shares 'What Makes Actor The Happiest' - Check Here

Also Read - Ajay Devgn's Heroic Look From SS Rajamouli’s RRR Will Surely Raise Your Excitement Level For The Movie - Watch Here

She also talked about how the media used to act nasty with her. “When I had my accident, they came to the set when nobody was allowed, and they took a shot… And they wrote ‘Mahima’s had an accident, and she has scars on her face, we can finally call her scarface’. It still hurts me. How nasty can you be?” she said. However, she further highlighted how she lost all hopes of getting Bollywood projects after this accident but it was Ajay and Kajol who motivated her. ”Ajay and Kajol made sure nobody in the industry got to know about it. Ajay used to show me his scars and made sure that I do not lose heart. He was a very very generous producer,” Mahima said.

Mahima made her Bollywood debut with Subhash Ghai’s Pardes in 1997 opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Dil Kya Kare was her second movie.