Actor Malvi Malhotra who is known for her work in South films and TV shows has been reportedly attacked by producer Yogesh Kumar. She has been stabbed four times with a knife on her stomach and is presently admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. The report suggests that her health condition is now stable.

It is been said that Yogesh Kumar has earlier met Malvi for some production work and later on proposed her for marriage. When the actor refused his proposal, he tried to kill her. According to PeepingMoon sources, "Malvi stepped out of her house on Monday night when Yogesh Kumar came in an Audi came in front of the actress and tried to talk to her. When Malvi refused to talk to him, he attacked her with a sharp knife, not once, not twice but four times. Seeing the people present at the scene, the producer escaped in the car."

A complaint has been registered at Versova Police Station. Malvi said that she met Yogesh through Facebook in 2019. She further said to the cops that she blocked him when he proposed him. The police officer has also found CCTV footage of the incident.

Malvi Malhotra had returned from Dubai a day before the incident. She had gone for a shoot after lockdown. As per her complaint, Yogesh was following her.