Actor Mansoor Ali Khan Starts ‘Ghosting’, Turns Off Mobile As Police Registers FIR For Rape Comments On Trisha

Mansoor Ali Khan's phone is switched-off and his residence has been found locked. Here's what the Chennai Police has registered FIR under these sections.

Tamil actor, Mansoor Ali Khan has started ghosting. This incident occurred just hours after the Chennai police called him for reportedly making offensive comments about actress Trisha. According to reports, Mansoor Ali Khan’s phone is switched-off and his residence has been found locked. This event occurred just hours before when the actor was scheduled to appear before the Chennai police about the insensitive comments been made about Tamil actress Trisha. In the case, Mansoor Ali has been charged with sexual harassment under Section 354 A and with using words, gestures, or acts intended to offend a woman’s modesty under Section 509. In the interim, his attorney has requested anticipatory bail in court.

Mansoor Ali Khan Insensitive Comments on Trisha

Mansoor Ali Khan remarked in Tamil in a video that went viral recently on social media: he said, “When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film.” I assumed I would take her to the bedroom, as I had done in the past with other women in my films. I’ve performed in a lot of rape situations, so I’m not new to it. Nevertheless, throughout the Kashmiri shoot, these folks neglected to even show me Trisha on the sets.

Trisha Break’s Silence On Mansoor Ali’s Comments

Afterwards, Trisha spoke out about Mansoor Ali Khan’s derogatory remark, labelling it as “sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, and repulsive.” The actress wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) “I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste. He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind.”

Here’s what actress Trisha wrote on X;

A recent video has come to my notice where Mr.Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner.I strongly condemn this and find it sexist,disrespectful,misogynistic,repulsive and in bad taste.He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen… — Trish (@trishtrashers) November 18, 2023

Later on X, film director Lokesh Kanagraj took the side of the actress and wrote, “Disheartened and enraged to hear the misogynistic comments made by Mr. Mansoor Ali Khan, given that we all worked in the same team. Respect for women, fellow artists and professionals should be a non-negotiable in any industry and I absolutely condemn this behaviour.”

Here’s what Leo director wrote on X;

Disheartened and enraged to hear the misogynistic comments made by Mr.Mansoor Ali Khan, given that we all worked in the same team. Respect for women, fellow artists and professionals should be a non-negotiable in any industry and I absolutely condemn this behaviour. https://t.co/PBlMzsoDZ3 — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) November 18, 2023

