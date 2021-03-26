New Delhi: Actor Milind Soman has tested positive for coronavirus. He took to Twitter sharing the news and further mentioned that he has quarantined himself. Also Read - India Records Over 59,000 Corona Cases, Highest Single-Day Spike Since Mid-October | Key Points

Soman is not the first actor to test positive for coronavirus. Recently, several actors including R Madhavan, Aamir Khan, Rohit Saraf and Kartik Aaryan also got infected with COVID-19. These actors are also under self-quarantine. Apart from these Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali had also tested positive but they have recovered now. Also Read - More Lockdown-like Restrictions in Pune? Ajit Pawar to Hold Key Meeting Today

On the work front, Milind Soman was last seen in AltBalaji’s magnum opus Paurashpur where he played the role of a eunuch.