Mumbai: Actor Mohit Raina popularly known for his role as Mahadev took to Instagram revealing that he was tested positive for coronavirus last week and that he is now hospitalised. He further informed his fans that he is in the safe hands of doctors. The actor further urged his fans to follow all COVID-19 norms. Also Read - Mrs Serial Killer Web Series Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Site

Mohit Raina shared a view from his hospital room window and wrote, ”As I look outside and inside I say a small prayer for everyone. Dad always said prayers work magically. I would request all of you to stay safe and pray for humanity. After testing positive for COVID-19 last week I have been in the safe medical hands of the Doctors of the state where I am based since last month. Every day I see a gamut of human emotions. we are okay coz of them. Least we could Just stay indoors. Will see you guys on the other side. Love.” However, the actor did not reveal the hospital to which he is admitted. Also Read - Aamir Khan, Daughter Ira Khan Deck up For Niece Zayn Khan's Mrs Serial Killer Premiere

Mohit’s fans were quick to send love and wishing him a speedy recovery. Even actor Dia Mirza commented, ”Stay blessed and get well soon!!! Sending lots of love and good wishes for a speedy and full recovery.” Actor Sourabh Raaj Jain also commented and wrote, ”Wishing you a speedy recovery bro…..take care.”

Mohit Raina made his acting debut with Meher (2005). He then gained popularity with Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev, a show based on Lord Shiva. He also featured in films including Uri: The Surgical Strike and Netflix drama Mrs. Serial Killer.