Uttar Pradesh: South actor Pia Bajpiee’s brother who had tested positive for COVID-19, dies on Tuesday, April 4. Pia’s brother was hospitalised in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh. A few hours before his death, he was admitted. Pia shared the heartbreaking news on Twitter: “My brother is no more”. This came after a series of tweets that she posted seeking support in Farukhabad. The actor’s brother was fighting his last battle.

A few hours ago, Pia had mentioned in her tweet, “I need urgent help in district Farukhabad, Kayamganj block…UP… a bed with ventilator…my brother is dying …any lead please help. Please Contact if you know anybody – 9415191852 Abhishek… we are already in mess”. She also reached out to BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who she said called her too.

Take a look at the post shared by Pia:

my brother is no more… — Pia Bajpiee (@PiaBajpai) May 4, 2021

I need urgent help in district Farukhabad , kayamganj block .UP.. a bed wd ventilator ..my brother is dying ..any lead plz help 🙏 Plz Contact if u know anybody -9415191852 Abhishek.. we are already in mess — Pia Bajpiee (@PiaBajpai) May 4, 2021



Several celebrities mourned her brother’s demise due to COVID.

Deepest condolences.

🙏Om Shanti 🙏 — Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) May 4, 2021

ॐ शांति 🙏 — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) May 4, 2021

Shocking.. Condolences to you and your family.. May his soul RIP! — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 4, 2021



Pia Bajpiee has worked majorly in Hindi films and majorly in Tamil/ Telugu films such as Poi Solla Porom, Ninnu Kalisaka, Goa, Bale Pandiya, Masters, Nerungi Vaa Muthamidathe, Aamayum Muyalum, Mumbai Delhi Mumbai, Laal Rang and Abhiyude Kadha Anuvinteyum.

May his soul rest in peace.