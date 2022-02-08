New Delhi: Actor Pravin Kumar Sobti, who played the role of Bheem in BR Chopra’s Mahabharata, has died at the age of 75 after suffering a heart attack. Kumar’s daughter Nikunika told indianexpress.com, “He passed away yesterday around 9.30 pm. He suffered a heart attack. He died at home in Delhi.”Also Read - Viral Video: Muslim Man Sings The Iconic Mahabharata Title Song, People Say 'This is Real India' | Watch

Praveen Kumar Sobti popularly known for his role as Bheem in BR Chopra's Mahabharat passes away at 74 pic.twitter.com/4XYqTztkc8 — DD News (@DDNewslive) February 8, 2022

The actor's most celebrated role that made him a household name was that of Bheem that he essayed in Mahabharata. However, apart from that, he also starred in other Bollywood films including Shehenshah, Loha, Aaj Ka Arjun, Ajooba, and Ghayal.

The actor had other many other talents as well. Before he became an actor, Praveen was a hammer and discus throw athlete.