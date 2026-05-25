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Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee honoured with Padma Shri Award 2026: For the past 40 years...

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee honoured with Padma Shri Award 2026: ‘For the past 40 years…’

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee received the award for his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema. He has worked in over 200 films over three decades of his Indian cinema career.

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee honoured with Padma Shri Award 2026

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee was honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri Award by President Droupadi Murmu at the Civil Investiture Ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. He received the award for his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema, especially Bengali films, and was greeted with loud applause at the ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several other dignitaries were present at the event.

For the special occasion, Prosenjit wore a traditional golden kurta set. Earlier, on the eve of Republic Day 2026, the Ministry of Home Affairs had announced the recipients of this year’s Padma Awards, recognising individuals for their exceptional contributions to the nation.

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee was named alongside distinguished individuals from the fields of art, education, sports, and various other disciplines. This actor-director has worked in over 200 films over three decades of his Indian cinema career. In a self-made video, the ‘Baishe Srabon’ actor said, “I am really thankful and grateful that the Indian government has awarded me the Padma Shri. I have been working for the past 40 years, and people around me, including my producers, directors, and co-actors, have contributed to my journey. This is not just my achievement, but it belongs to everyone else who made me, Prosenjit Chatterjee. Receiving the award from the President is in itself a great achievement.”

Also Read: Padma Vibhushan for Dharmendra: Hema Malini receives honour from President Droupadi Murmu – Watch emotional video

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The actor has worked mostly in the Bengali film industry, appearing in critically acclaimed films such as ‘Chotto Jigyasa’, ‘Amar Sangi’, ‘Chokher Bali’, ‘Shob Charitro Kalponik’, ‘Moner Manush’, ‘Jaatishwar’, ‘Baishe Srabon’, ‘Shankhachil’, ‘Autograph’, and others. The actor has worked in Bollywood films such as ‘Shanghai’, ‘Traffic’, and ‘Maalik’, as well as in series such as ‘Jubilee’ and ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’.

The actor was recently seen in the film ‘Vijaynagar’er Hirey’, which was directed by Chandrasish Ray. The film also starred Aryann Bhowmik in the lead role.

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