Mumbai: With Imtiaz Ali’s show “Dr. Arora – Gupt Rog Visheshagya,” actor Raj Arjun, who is well known for his prominent roles in movies like Secret Superstar, Dear Comrade, and Thalaivi, among others, adds another feather to his cap. The lives of a travelling sex consultant and his many patients are chronicled in the show, which was created by Imtiaz Ali, Sajid Ali, and Archit Kumar.Also Read - Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan Hug Each And Bury Their Differences After Breakup Rumours- Watch Viral Video

Catch a Glimpse of Dr. Arora – Gupt Rog Visheshagya:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raj Arjun (@rajarjunofficial)

Also Read - Inside Aaliyah Kashyap's 21st Birthday: Fancy Balloons, Dessert Spread And Lots Of Love

Giving insight into his role Raj Arjun told, “A very young boy was sent to India in his childhood from some foreign country. Residing in different parts of the country, his accent and linguist are quite unique and hence he is named ‘Firangi’. He’s a very lovable character who believes in giving back love and support to whoever needs, so he starts supporting and satisfying women physically who are unhappy in their marriage which leads to sexual disease.” Also Read - The Weekend Interview: Story of Thalaivii Star Raj Arjun And How he Made it Despite All Odds!

Sharing his working experience with Imtiaz Ali and the team he stated, “The working experience was amazing and the reason for the same is Imtiaz Ali because I adore him as a filmmaker and as human. The kind of work he does and the way he narrates the story artistically is just mind-blowing. I feel so proud and have utmost respect that he is into cinema. Not only him, but the whole team was so good and honest towards the work which really made me comfortable working with his team. While working with him, I have not just added a project to my list, but have earned something more than that in my life. I have earned a very good team and the toughest character portrayed till now which I’m really cherishing the most and now I feel great after accomplishing it.”

Talking about the challenges of playing such a character he said, “We often don’t see these kind of roles so much. So that’s where the challenge came and my job as an actor began, I had to go deep into my imagination to build the character. Discussion with Imtiaz helped me a lot to develop the character graph. Through creative conversations with Imtiaz, we somehow got this character sketch together. I changed my accent to a foreigner speaking in Hindi which I took reference from when a foreigner who came to visit India once.”

He further added, “Such challenging roles always excite an actor and I have played so many characters till now but this was the toughest because it made me uncomfortable for a long time which made me rethink about the same. I was in a dilemma have I done the right thing accepting a grey role like this. When Imtiaz was narrating it, I realized the role has lots of different energy and layers to it. This character has taken my days and night to become live onscreen and to get a proper hold of it which I’m really proud of.”

Watch this space for more updates!