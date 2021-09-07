Mumbai: Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi has hit a man, identified as Rajesh Doot, with his car in Mumbai on Monday. As per a tweet by ANI, Rajat took the injured to Cooper Hospital himself. As reported in ANI, the actor told the hospital that he had hit Rajesh with his car. The victim is in critical condition. As mentioned by the victim’s family, Rajat Bedi promised to help them. However, he left sometime later and didn’t return.

The doctor has shared the victim’s health update by saying, “His condition is too critical, as he sustained head injuries. He is in the ICU and on oxygen support. He urgently needs blood”.

Rajesh Doot’s wife Babita Doot told, “The incident occurred at 6.30 pm when my husband was returning from work and he was drunk. Actor Rajat Bedi, who was driving his car with license number MH 02 CD 4809, hit my husband when he was crossing the road. He fell down, sustaining injuries to the back of his head.”

She further revealed if something will happen to my husband, the actor should be arrested. “The DN Nagar police also visited the hospital, but they didn’t catch Bedi. If anything happens to my husband, Bedi will be responsible. He should be arrested,” she said.

The couple has two children, Anshika, 13, and Tejasvi, 7, and the family lives in a slum area at DN Nagar.

Milind Kurde, the senior Inspector at DN Nagar Police Station, told the news website that an FIR has been registered against Rajat Bedi under relevant Sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act. No arrest has been made yet.

Rajat Bedi is known for his role in Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta starrer Koi… Mil Gaya. He was also a part of Rakht, The Train and Rocky.