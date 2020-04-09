Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz and wife Nirali welcomed their first child – a baby boy (now named Rayaan) on March 26. While he is in a happy space for being a daddy, the actor is also worried about the spread of COVID-19 and lockdown. He recalls how things soon turned into a nightmare when he and his wife Nirali Mehta were asked to leave the hospital immediately due to coronavirus scare. He talks about that time when none of them didn’t have the knowledge about how to feed the baby and with no nanny around, also, how to give him burp. Also Read - Will Nationwide Lockdown be Extended? All Eyes on PM Modi's Video Conference With CMs Today

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Ruslaan told, "One of the doctors in the hospital had passed away due to COVID-19, so we left after a few hours. We had no nanny and no one to guide us how to feed Rayaan (his son) or how to make him burp. My parents told me to get a Japa maid who specialises in taking care of the newborns but that would have increased the chances of contracting the virus."

When the couple brought Rayaan home, Ruslaan shares that the baby slept the entire day and didn't have milk for 14 hours. "We were told that if the baby was sleeping, we shouldn't wake him up. Around 12 at night, he woke up and I was up till 3 am with him in my arms. Nirali and I decided to swaddle the baby so that he felt cozy in the cot. We saw online how to do it and wrapped him up tightly. And then, I slept for a while. When I woke up, I touched the baby and he wasn't moving. I freaked out thinking I had done something wrong. It was as if I had lost him but after some time, he moved and I was relieved," he recalls the time.



“One of my friends, who lived near her place, helped us get her to our home. I realised that I might end up making a mistake due to the lack of knowledge. I hope people will understand my situation and not judge me for this,” Ruslaan added.