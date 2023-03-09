Home

Actor Satish Kaushik Passes Away At 66, Tweets Anupam Kher

Satish Kaushik was was born on April 13, 1965, in Haryana. He was an actor, comedian, screenwriter, director and producer. He acted in theatres before finding his break in Bollywood.

Actor Satish Kaushik Passes Away At 66

New Delhi: Actor, director Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66 years on in the wee hours of Thursday (March 9), according to his close friend and actor Anupam Kher. Taking to his twitter handle, Kher expressed his condolences over Kaushik’s death. The cause of death is not yet known.

Kher wrote, “I know “death is the ultimate truth of this world!” But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!”

जानता हूँ “मृत्यु ही इस दुनिया का अंतिम सच है!” पर ये बात मैं जीते जी कभी अपने जिगरी दोस्त #SatishKaushik के बारे में लिखूँगा, ये मैंने सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था।45 साल की दोस्ती पर ऐसे अचानक पूर्णविराम !! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH ! ओम् शांति! 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/WC5Yutwvqc — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 8, 2023

Kangana Ranaut also too took to her Twitter handle and wrote, “Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti.”

Satish Kaushik was was born on April 13, 1965, in Haryana. He is survived by his wife and a daughter. He was an actor, comedian, screenwriter, director and producer. He acted in theatres before finding his break in Bollywood.

He was known for his roles as Calendar in the 1987 superhero film, Mr India, as Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana (1997), and as Chanu Ahmed in the British film Brick Lane (2007).

The actor also won the Filmfare Best Comedian Award in 1990 for Ram Lakhan and in 1997 for Saajan Chale Sasural.

