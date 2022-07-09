Mumbai: Actor Shayank Shukla who was seen in Jabriya Jodi, and the TV show Chandragupta Maurya will be next seen in the film Goodbye directed by Vikas Bahl which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta. Calling it a lifetime memory, Shayank shares his working experience with Amitabh Bachchan and others.Also Read - 'Is This Amitabh Bachchan?' Ask Netizens As Portrait Of Afghan Refugee Resurfaces Online

He says, “In this project, I got an opportunity which has become a lifetime memory for me because here I’m performing with Amitabh Bachchan sir, which is a dream come true moment for me as an actor and as a fan as we all have grown up by watching him onscreen and imitating his dialogues. I feel blessed working with him. In this film there are actors like Rashmika Mandana, Neena Gupta Ma’am, Ashish Vidyarthi Sir, Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati & Elli Avram, it was a good and fun experience shooting with them as well.” Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna Performs Pushpa’s Iconic ‘Jhukega Nahi’ Gesture, Video Viral

Sharing about how Shayank landed the role he says, “So I worked with Vikas Behl in a web show called Sunflower, I think he liked my work, and for Goodbye, I directly got a call from his direction team. So yeah, this is my second project with him. And with time I’ve understood his vision as well. He is one of the brilliant directors of our industry and has given us such amazing movies to watch.” Also Read - Brahmastra Trailer: Ayan Mukerji Shares Heartfelt 'Thank You' Note After Terrific Response

The actor also has a few OTT projects lined up such as Jaadugar, The Cancer Bitch and Dhan-Aabad. Describing about how OTT has helped actors like him in terms of work he shares, “OTT is no less than any blessing I feel because now so many doors (in terms of work) have opened for so many talents out there in every sense. Not only for actors but for musicians, directors, writers and many more departments.”

Shayank added, “Also, I feel everybody(audience) is actually evolving themselves with different platforms, whether it’s kids, youngsters and adults. There’s so much content available worth enjoying according to their comfort. And I feel this is the reason why makers are making more and more content and actors like me are getting more and more opportunities to represent our talent.”

Watch this space for more updates!