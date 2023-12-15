Home

Actor Shreyas Talpade Suffers Heart Attack, Undergoes Angioplasty

Shreyas Talpade, 47, collapsed due to a cardiac arrest at his home after finishing his shoot in Mumbai Thursday evening.

New Delhi: Renowned actor Shreyas Talpade underwent emergency angioplasty at a hospital in Mumbai following a heart attack he suffered after finishing the shoot for his upcoming Bollywood film ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ on Thursday evening.

According to reports, Talpade, 47, collapsed due to a cardiac arrest at his home after finishing his shoot in Mumbai Thursday evening. Shreyas was rushed to the Bellevue Hospital in Andheri West where he underwent an emergency angioplasty, reports said.

Quoting an anonymous source close to the 47-year-old actor, Hindustan Times (HT) reported that Talpade was doing fine during the filming and shot throughout the day.

“He was doing absolutely fine, joking around with everyone on the set. Even shot some action sequences during the day’s filming schedule,” the report quoted the source as saying.

However, the actor complained of uneasiness upon reaching home after the shoot and was rushed to the hospital by his wife but collapsed on the way, the source said.

“Shreyas went home after the shot and complained of feeling uneasy. His wife to the hospital but he collapsed on the way.”

Doctors at the Bellevue Hospital said that Shreyas Talpade was admitted at the facility in the evening and later underwent angioplasty surgery after suffering a heart attack. However, an update on the actor’s condition is awaited.

Shreyas Talpade is a critically acclaimed actor known for performing a range of roles from comedy to drama in Hindi and Marathi cinema. He has starred in over 45 films– including the highly successful Golmaal series– in his nearly two-decade-long career.

Talpade was shooting for the Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Welcome To The Jungle’– the next installment in the Welcome movie franchise. The film also stars Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Dev and singers-brothers Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh.

