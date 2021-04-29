Chennai: Tamil actor Siddharth took to social media alleging that Tamil Nadu BJP IT cell leaked his contact number. The actor further added that he has received over 500 rape and death threats since then. Also Read - Sharman Joshi Gets Nostalgic as Rang De Basanti Clocks 14 Years

The actor took to Twitter revealing the same and mentioned that he has recorded all of these calls and will be handing over the same to cops. ”My phone number was leaked by members of TN BJP and @BJPtnITcell Over 500 calls of abuse, rape and death threats to me & family for over 24 hrs. All numbers recorded (with BJP links and DPs) and handing over to Police. I will not shut up. Keep trying,” he wrote and tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Siddharth also shared a screenshot of a Tamil Nadu BJP member’s Twitter post and wrote, ”This is one of many social media posts by BJP TN members leaking my number yesterday and telling people to attack and harass me.” Also Read - Siddharth Suryanarayan Sounds Promising as Simba in Tamil Version of Lion King And THIS Video is Proof!

This is one of many social media posts by BJP TN members leaking my number yesterday and telling people to attack and harass me. “Ivan inimela vaaye thirakka koodathu” (this fellow must never open his mouth again) We might survive Covid. Will we survive these people? pic.twitter.com/dYOQMsEewi — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) April 29, 2021

Following this, several of Siddharth’s fans took to Twitter condemning the incident and used the hashtag #IStandWithSiddharth. One of Siddharth’s fans shared his image and wrote, ”The Man with a SPINE.”

Idiots can play many roles for people in reel life,

but heroes can question govt for people in real life.@Actor_Siddharth a real life hero #IStandWithSiddharth pic.twitter.com/7MExTVS9EX — (@iamtony69) April 29, 2021

Siddharth has been very vocal in expressing his dissent against the ruling BJP government. From CAA to NRC and attack on Jamia students in 2019, the actor has slammed BJP for the same. Siddharth also criticised the ruling party over their Covid crisis management.