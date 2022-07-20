Actor Siddharth and his Maha Samudram co-star Aditi Rao Hydari are reportedly dating. Rang De Basanti actor was spotted leaving a salon in Bandra soon after Aditi. Siddharth, who was moving quickly in the video, lashed out at the paparazzi who had attempted to take his photo. The actor opted for an olive green t-shirt, black jeans and a mask and dark sunglasses to cover his face.Also Read - Angry With Daughter-in-law, Elderly Man In Kanpur Fires 45 Rounds On Police, Three Policemen Injured

In the video that is now going viral, Siddharth can be heard saying, “Boss mere ko yeh sab jamta nahi hai, main bahar gaon ka hoon. Aap is taraf ajaiyye (I don’t like all this, I am not from here. You approach this side).” He further added, “Main bahut decently ek baar bataunga, mere ko yeh sab jamta nahi hai, main bahar gaon ka hoon. Is taraf ajaiyye. Aap yaha waale logo ka lo, chalo. Agli baar se itne tameez se nahi bolunga (I’ll say politely right away that I don’t like all of these and that I’m not from around here. Come over here. Photographs of locals are taken by you. I won’t be as courteous the next time I speak).” Also Read - Aditi Rao Hydari Renders Everyone Speechless in Sexy Black See-Through Sabyasachi Gown, Flaunts Her Love For Bindi

Watch Siddharth’s Brief Interaction With The Paparazzi:

Actor #Siddharth gets angry as the paparazzi tries to click his pictures with #AditiRaoHydari pic.twitter.com/ONV8rRN8xE — India.com (@indiacom) July 20, 2022

Also Read - Cannes 2022: Aditi Rao Hydari Spreads Magic in Thigh-High Slit Gown, Makes Colorful Debut at The Red Carpet, See Dazzling Pics

Aditi Rao Hydari was smiling in her all-black attire teamed up with sneakers. She struck a few poses for the paps waiting for fir her outside the salon in Bandra. She, then quickly left in her car.

Aditi Rao Hydari Spotted in Bandra:

Aditi Rao Hydari’s Birthday Post For Siddharth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

Siddharth’s Birthday Post For Aditi Rao Hydari:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddharth (@worldofsiddharth)

Meanwhile, Siddharth and Aditi’s on-screen romance in Maha Samudram received a lot of interest. There are a lot of dating rumours about the two. The two however never spoke about it.

Watch this space for more updates!