Actor Vibhu Raghave, who is known for playing a titular role in the show Nisha Aur Uske Cousin has been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. The news sent shockwaves across the Indian television industry with Vibhu’s fans, colleagues and friends praying for his speedy recovery. Vibhu took to Instagram to share the news with his followers. In a video recorded from the hospital, Vibhu shared an update about his health condition. You can watch the full video below:

In another video shared later, Vibhu told his fans that he was feeling sick for a few days. That was when the doctors told him that he has a rare and an aggressive form of cancer which has spread rapidly and is in an advanced stage. He also shared the details of his treatment with his fans. Check out the video below:

“One thing that I have learned in the deepest, darkest period of my life is that I am incredibly strong and that I am blessed – blessed with the most amazing friends and family. With time, we will be able to get back to the other side – which is bright and sunny,” said Vibhu in an Instagram video.

Vibhu Raghave, who is a well-known actor has starred in the popular show Nisha Aur Uske Cousin and has also starred in the show Suvreen Guggal – Topper of the year. We wish Vibhu a speedy recovery.