Mumbai: Actor Vikrant Massey has been tested positive for coronavirus. He took to social media confirming the news and added that he is now in self-isolation. Also Read - Subramaniam Badrinath Tests Coronavirus Positive After Participating in Road Safety World Series With Sachin Tendulkar, Yusuf Pathan

“Hello all. Despite necessary precautions on shoot, I have tested Covid positive. In self-quarantine. Requesting all those who’ve come in close contact with me in the last few days, to get yourself tested, ASAP. I’m taking the prescribed medications & adequate rest and currently doing fine. Urging everyone to do the basics right and step out of your homes, ONLY IF NECESSARY,” he wrote. Also Read - Coronavirus in Bengaluru: 472 Children Below 10 Years Infected With COVID Within a Month

Vikrant captioned this post as ‘kripaya dhyan de (kindly pay attention)’. Also Read - Fresh 800 Containment Zones Formed in Delhi in 6 Days Amid Rise in Corona Cases

Fans were quick to wish the actor a speedy recovery. The comment section of Vikrant’s post is filled with ‘Get well soon’ messages. A number of celebrities also commented on the post. Kriti Kharbanda wrote, “Feel better soonly, Massey Saab!”. Sayani Gupta also commented, “Oh dear! Take care”.

Several Bollywood celebrities had tested positive for coronavirus including Paresh Rawal, Milind Soman, Kartik Aaryan, Rohit Saraf, Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan.