Actor Yash Meets Families of Three Fans Electrocuted While Honoring Their Idol’s Birthday

On Yash's birthday, KGF actor meets families of fans who lost their lives in electrocution incident. Watch the video.

During the nationwide celebration of actor Yash’s birthday, a tragic incident occurred in Karnataka’s Gadag district. Three devoted fans lost their lives while setting up cutouts in honour of Yash’s birthday. This unfortunate event happened when they were installing a flex to commemorate the Kannada film actor’s special day. The victims, Hanumanth Harijan (24), Murali Naduvinamani (20), and Naveen Gaaji (20), were electrocuted during the installation process in Suranagi village, Laxmeshwar taluk, around 1 am. Yash, deeply affected by the tragedy, decided to cancel his birthday celebrations. Instead, he chose to travel by road to personally meet with the grieving families of the deceased.

#WATCH | Actor Yash reaches Hubballi on his way to Gadag to meet the family of his three fans who died due to electrocution while putting up birthday banners#Karnataka pic.twitter.com/ABIS5aJYBM — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2024



“Three youths were electrocuted in Karnataka’s Gadag district on Sunday night after a huge flex of actor Yash, which they were installing to wish his birthday, came into contact with the electric wire,” said Police.

The incident took place at the Surangi village in Lakshmeshwar taluk of the district. Three more were seriously injured and the injured have been admitted to Lakshmeshwar Hospital for treatment. The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Lakshmeshwar police station.

Electrocution claims more lives in #Karnataka 3 boys in Gadag district die of electric shock while attempting to put up actor #Yash‘s birthday banner on a pole. 3 more injured Actor @TheNameIsYash rushes to meet inconsolable families of deceased💔 pic.twitter.com/r7qSxvZh2z — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) January 8, 2024



Meanwhile, on the work front, Yash will be next seen in KGF Chapter 3 and Toxic: A Fairy Tale of Grown-ups. Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is all set to hit theatres on April 10, 2025. The film is touted to be an action-oriented film set against the backdrop of the drug mafia.

KGF 3 is reportedly eyeing a 2025 release. A source close to Hombale Films told India Today, “Yash-starrer KGF 3 is looking at mid-2025 or end of 2025 for the release date. The actor will begin shooting for the film in 2024. With this, Hombale Films is eyeing a stellar lineup for the upcoming years.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.