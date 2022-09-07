Alaya F Gym Video Goes Viral: Jawaani Jaaneman fame actress Alaya F who is the daughter of Pooja Bedi and granddaughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi on Wednesday shared a video of getting punched repeatedly in the stomach by her trainer. Alaya took to her Instagram story to share the clip, in which she stands against a wall donning in a black-grey sports bra and yoga pants while her trainer repeatedly punches her in the abdomen.Also Read - Alaya F Burns The Sea in Hot Blue Bikini, Shares Glamorous Look in Photoshoot From Maldives

The video was shared by many on social media with fans hailing Alaya’s tough training session. We wonder if the actress is prepping for an upcoming action film or its just her usual gym session, Alaya is definitely setting fitness goals for her fans.

Alaya F Gets Punched In The Stomach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nevanta (@nevantamedia)

Earlier, actress Urvashi Rautela too had shared a similar video of getting punched repeatedly in the gut by her trainer. “NO PAIN NO GAIN. He clocks me right in the gut Getting walloped is part of my action film absorbing his blows,” Urvashi had captioned the video. The actress claims she is practicing for an action film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)



On the work front, Alaya F who made her debut with Nitin Kakkar’s Jawaani Jaaneman (2020) won filmfare award as the best debutante for the movie. She will be next seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Freddy. She also has U Turn and Ek Aur Ghazab Kahani with Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Seal in her kitty.