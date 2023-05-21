Home

Actress Suchandra Dasgupta Dies In Road Accident While Going Home In West Bengal

Suchandra had booked a bike through an app to go to her home in Sodepur area after a shooting.

Suchandra fell off the motorcycle after the person driving it applied brakes when a cyclist suddenly came in front of them.

Kolkata: Bengali actress Suchandra Dasgupta passed away after a tragic road accident while returning home from shooting on a bike taxi in West Bengal’s Baranagar in North 24 Parganas district, according to police.

Suchandra had booked a bike through an app to go to her home in Sodepur area after a shooting. Unfortunately, the bike collided with a 10-wheeler truck and the actress fell off the two-wheeler. She reportedly wore a helmet but died on the spot, said media reports.

The Baranagar Police arrested the truck driver.

Suchandra Dasgupta has been a part of several popular Bengali television shows. She gained popularity by playing a supporting role in the show Gauri.

