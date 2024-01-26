Home

Entertainment

Actress Vyjayantimala Conferred With Padma Vibhushan After 65 Years of Career: A Look at Her Timeless Contribution to Indian Cinema

Actress Vyjayantimala Conferred With Padma Vibhushan After 65 Years of Career: A Look at Her Timeless Contribution to Indian Cinema

Vyjayantimala Bala, one of the finest actress in India has been conferred with the Padma Vibhushan. Let us take a look at the 65 glorious years of the dancer and parliaentarian.

This actress needs no introduction. A dancer, an actress and a parliamentarian, the ‘Nagin’actress still reigns the hearts of many. Vyjayantimala Bali, is one of the finest actresses Indian cinema has been bestowed with and she has been conferred with the highest civilian award -Padma Vibhushan. Her trajectory begins from down south as a dancer and then eventually rose to the silver screens of Bollywood. In her 65 illustrious years, there ha never been a dull moment.

Trending Now

Vyjayanthimala was born on August 13, 1936, in Chennai, India and her birth name is Vasundhara Devi. She hails from a Tamil-speaking family with a strong background in the performing arts. She received training in classical dance forms like Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, and Kathak from a young age.

You may like to read

Vyjayantimala’s Tryst With Cinema

Vyjayanthimala made her acting debut in the Tamil film ‘Vazhkai’ and eventually made a name for herself in the Tamil and Telegu film industry. She made her debut in Bollywood with ‘Bahar’ that also starred the famous actor Pran.

With the rite of passage, Vyjayantimala became a household name and featured in famous movies like – Nagin, Madhumati, Sangam, Ganga Jamuna -to name a few.

Vyjayanthimala received several accolades for her contributions to the film industry. She won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress four times for her performances in films like “Devdas,” “Ganga Jamuna,” and “Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam.” She was also honored with the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award in India, in recognition of her achievements in the field of arts and entertainment.

Vyjayantimala – A Dancer and a Parliamentarian

Alongside her acting career, Vyjayanthimala is also renowned for her exceptional dancing skills. She is considered one of the finest Indian classical dancers in the film industry. Her graceful and expressive dance performances captivated audiences. She incorporated her training in Bharatanatyam and other dance forms into her film performances, setting new standards for dance in Indian cinema.

She served as a member of the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Indian Parliament, from 1984 to 1990. She actively participated in discussions and debates on various socio-political issues during her tenure.

Vyjayanthimala’s contributions to Indian cinema and dance have left an indelible mark on the industry. Her talent, beauty, and versatility continue to inspire generations of actors and dancers. She is remembered as one of the most iconic and influential personalities in the history of Indian cinema.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.