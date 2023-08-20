Home

Adah Sharma Announces New Telegu Psychological Horror Film C D And Fans Cannot Keep Calm

The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma is all set with her upcoming Telegu psychological thriller and has just unveiled its first look!

The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma rose to fame with her horror film 1920 and now she is all set to send down chills in her upcoming Telegu psychological thriller CD (Criminal or Devi). Following The Kerala Story, Sharma garnered much appreciation for her work whilst the movie sparked controversy all across.

The makers have unveiled the first look of the thriller movie where Sharma will be seen in the lead role. The first look of the movie, directed by Krishna Annam and produced by SSCM Productions is out and fans can’t keep their calm.

In this poster, we can see Adah Sharma in a red dress with a key attached to the chain she is wearing on her neck. With several creepy hands in the background and the sinister smile on her face has surely piqued interest. Seemingly is touted as a female-centric movie that has already set a spooky tone. What awaits is a game of lock and key and several questions that are still left unanswered.

The name itself is a paradox and there are already several theories in the air as to how the movie with unfurl with its plot. Adah Sharma’s recent OTT release series action-packed thriller Commando is already garnering traction.

There is no conformation on the date of release yet. With all the spooky vibes setting the tone, fans are eagerly waiting for the teaser for this Telegu horror!

Adah Sharma will be seen along with Viswant, Rohini (Jabardasth), Bharani Shankar, Ramana Bhargav, and Mahesh Vitta. Dialogues are written by A.Mudda Krishna while RR Dhruvan is the music composer.

We wish all the best to the whole team of C.D ( criminal or devi )!

