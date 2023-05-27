Home

Adah Sharma recently opened up on the unfair treatment towards female actors in Indian film industry.

Adah Sharma Opens up on Facing Gender Discrimination in Film Industry

Adah Sharma Opens up on Facing Gender Discrimination: Adah Sharma is currently basking high on all the accolades she is getting for her acting prowess in The Kerala Story. The Sudipto Sen directorial became the second film of 2023 after Pathaan that has crossed Rs 200 Crore club. Adah has joined the top spot among the most bankable Bollywood actresses like Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut. Her viral videos about respecting women, gender discrimination in society and martial arts practice sessions are already breaking the internet. In a recent interview, she spoke about unfair treatment towards female actors in the film industry.

ADAH SHARMA SPEAKS ABOUT GENDER DISCRIMINATION IN FILM INDUSTRY

Adah, in an interaction with Siddharth Kanan for his YouTube channel said “I have worked with people from north and south, who were very amazing and not amazing also. I have realized it is the person. If your director is nice, irrespective of the language, everything goes very well. But if your director is not very pleasant, and not very nice, it’s just not a nice thing.” The The Kerala Story actor opined “I have met the good, bad, and ugly in all the places. I find it very strange that they first call the girl on the set and then they say, ‘ok, wait.’ When they see, ‘ok. she is here’, then they call the actor’s manager and tell him to come on the set and the girl is already there. I feel discrimination on the basis of gender, I don’t enjoy working in an environment like that.”

The Kerala Story became a part of an unwanted controversy over the portrayal of the conversion of Malayali girls into Islam by ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria). The film was also banned in West Bengal by Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee. In-spite of the Supreme Court lifting the ban, the movie is still not being showcased in the state due to the political tension.

Besides Adah, The Kerala Story also stars Sonia Balani, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Devadarshini in crucial roles. The film produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah released on May 5, 2023.

