Home

Entertainment

Adah Sharma Reacts To Anti-JNU Remark in Bastar Teaser: ‘Saying It Out Of Frustration’

Adah Sharma Reacts To Anti-JNU Remark in Bastar Teaser: ‘Saying It Out Of Frustration’

In the film "Bastar: The Naxal Story," Adah Sharma, portraying a police officer, mentions JNU as a location where students purportedly celebrated the killing of CRPF officers.

Adah Sharma is set to feature in the upcoming project Bastar: The Naxal Story. As the teaser of the film was released, the actress raised eyeballs when in the teaser, the actress made a remark about JNU students supporting the Naxals, has made an uproar among the students. Earlier this year, a section of students from JNU protested demanding ‘action’ against the makers and cast of the movie. Now in an interview with News18, Adha Sharma has finally reacted to the matter which is making noise.

During the actor’s interview with News18, Adha talked about the remark in the teaser. Adhah said, “When you play a tough cop like Neerja Madhavan in Bastar, I want people to think that I portrayed her in the strongest, most fearless and powerful way. I want people to believe each word I’m saying in the film. When she says that 76 jawans were butchered and that she wants to gun them down, she’s saying it out of frustration because she saw the jawans being shot and chopped into pieces. I might not say it as Adah, but Neerja would.”

Take a look at the video here:



Bastar The Naxal Story-JNU controversy

In the Bastar: The Naxal Story teaser features Adah Sharma as the IPS officer Neerja Madhavan. In the teaser, Adah can be seen calling for public execution of ‘left-leaning pseudo intellectuals’ of big cities, who ‘side with Naxals’. However, in one of the scenes, the actress names JNU as a place where students allegedly celebrated the killing of CRPF officers by Naxals in Bastar, Chhattisgarh. This statement has created a major uproar among JNU students. Back in February students in JNU burned the posters of the movie and also slammed the director for ‘spreading dangerous propaganda and inciting violence’.

“We demand immediate action against Sudipto Sen, Adah Sharma, and Vipul Amrutlal Shah for the open call for genocide of JNU students. Such a step to mislead people is a criminal act. All legal steps will be taken, and we appeal to our alumni and V-C to take urgent action,” said JNU Students Union president Aishe Ghosh on X (formerly Twitter).

Reacting about the students slamming the movie, Adah in the same interview said, “Once people watch the film, they’ll understand what it’s about. But as I said even during The Kerala Story, it’s a democracy – people can choose to watch a film or not, and they can comment after watching a film or not. And we should also be respecting those who are making comments without watching the film because that’s their choice.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.