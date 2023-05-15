Home

Entertainment

Adah Sharma Shares Health Update as ‘The Kerala Story’ Team Meets With a Road Accident

Adah Sharma Shares Health Update as ‘The Kerala Story’ Team Meets With a Road Accident

Adah Sharma recently shared her health update as she along with 'The Kerala Story' team met with a road accident.

The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 10: Adah Sharma's Film Sees Biggest Jump on Second Sunday - Check Detailed Report

Adah Sharma Shares Health Update: Adah Sharma is currently basking high on the monstrous success of The Kerala Story. The film has garnered more than Rs 100 Crore at the box office and is marching towards Rs 200 Crore. Adah’s performance in the movie is being hailed by audiences. Despite the political backlash against the narrative, The Kerala Story created a milestone record on its second Sunday. It continued its glorious run even during weekdays and earned in double-digits. The actor has become quite active on social media ever since her name has been trending all over the internet. She recently shared her health update after she along with the team of The Kerala Story met with a road accident.

THE KERALA STORY TRAM MEETS WITH A ROAD ACCIDENT

Filmmaker Sudipto Sen had tweeted “Today we’re supposed to visit Karimnagar to talk about our film at a youth gathering. Unfortunately, we could not travel due some emergency health issue. Heartfelt apology to the people of Karimnagar. We made the film to save our daughters. Pls keep supporting us #HinduEkthaYatra.” After people inquired about the health of the The Kerala Story team, Sudipto posted on Twitter “Thank u so much for ur concerns about our health. We are overwhelmed with ur calls & warm messages. Just wanted to tell u – we r now absolutely fine. Tom we’ll resume our promotional events. Pls continue supporting us. Love & light @adah_sharma @Aashin_A_Shah #TheKeralaStory.” Adah also addressed the concerns of her fans and tweeted “I’m fine guys . Getting a lot of messages because of the news circulating about our accident. The whole team, all of us are fine, nothing serious , nothing major but thank you for the concern,” adding two heart emojis.

You may like to read

CHECK OUT ADAH SHARMA AND SUDIPTO SEN’S VIRAL TWEETS:

I’m fine guys . Getting a lot of messages because of the news circulating about our accident. The whole team ,all of us are fine, nothing serious , nothing major but thank you for the concern ❤️❤️ — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) May 14, 2023

Thank u so much for ur concerns about our health. We are overwhelmed with ur calls & warm messages. Just wanted to tell u – we r now absolutely fine. Tom we’ll resume our promotional events. Pls continue supporting us. Love & light @adah_sharma @Aashin_A_Shah #TheKeralaStory pic.twitter.com/YYhopxA2Zr — Sudipto SEN (@sudiptoSENtlm) May 14, 2023

Today we’re supposed to visit Karimnagar to talk about our film at a youth gathering. Unfortunately we could not travel due some emergency health issue. Heartfelt apology to the people of Karimnagar. We made the film to save our daughters. Pls keep supporting us #HinduEkthaYatra pic.twitter.com/LUr2UtQWfj — Sudipto SEN (@sudiptoSENtlm) May 14, 2023

The Kerala Story was released on May 5, 2023 and is based on the conversion and recuitment of Malayali girls by ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria).

For more updates on Adah Sharma and The Kerala Story, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.