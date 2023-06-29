Home

Adhura Trailer: Ishwak Singh-Rasika Dugal’s Horror Series is Packed With Drama, Mystery And Emotions

Adhura Trailer: The spine-chilling trailer of Rasika Dugal and Ishwak Singh starrer Adhura was recently unveiled. Ishwak is back to his home turf post Paatal Lok and the promo has already generated curiosity with its visuals and intriguing plot. The trailer of Adhura takes us on a chilling journey revolving around a prestigious boarding school in Ooty, set in two timelines – 2022 and 2007. The trailer showcases disappearances, and eerie occurrences connect a guilt-ridden alumnus Adhiraj (Ishwak Singh) and a troubled student Vedant (Shrenik Arora), blurring the lines between the past and present. As the shocking truth threatens to unravel, the batch of 2007 is forced to confront their inner demons, as the school’s core is threatened, forever changing the lives of those involved.

ISHWAK SINGH SHARES HIS INTENSE EXPERIENCE WHILE WORKING IN ADHURA

Speaking about the series, Ishwak said, “Stepping into the shoes of Adhiraj in Adhura has been intense. The series masterfully combines the elements of supernatural and dystopia and has a vivid tapestry of emotions that makes the storytelling very poignant.” He further added, “The audience will experience a horror story that’s one of a kind in that it delves deep into the world of supernatural and also into the complexities of human mind. It is very direct at the same time symbolic, which is what makes it an immersive watch.” Rasika also shared her experience and stated that, “As an actor, I found it extremely interesting to explore the life of a person who is seemingly in complete control… only to realise, as the story unfolds, that no one is free from their inner demons. That’s why I was thrilled that a character like Supriya came my way.” She also pointed out, “As a student counsellor in a boarding school, Supriya has a complex and captivating journey in which she finds herself torn between her need to nurture and a terrifying past that she cannot seem to leave behind. Adhura explores the delicate balance between human compassion and the unknown forces that lurk within. I’m glad to be back on Prime Video with a new genre and I am hoping audiences will resonate with the humanness of this story while enjoying the spookiness if it all.”

Watch the Trailer Here:

Produced by Nikkhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment, the series is directed by Gauravv K Chawla and Ananya Banerjee and written by Ananya Banerjee. Adhura features Rasika Dugal, Ishwak Singh, Shrenik Arora, Poojan Chhabra, Zoa Morani, Sahil Salathia, Aru Krishansh Verma, Rijul Ray, and Rahul Dev in pivotal roles.

Prime members in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide can stream Adhura starting July 7, 2023.

