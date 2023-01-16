Adil Khan Durrani Confirms Marriage With Rakhi Sawant: ‘I Had to be Quite…’

Home

Adil Khan Durrani has now officially confirmed his marriage with Rakhi Sawant.

Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Khan Durrani has now officially confirmed his marriage with the controversial queen on Monday. Taking to Instagram, Adil shared a picture which he captioned, “So here’s an announcement finally, I never said I am not married to you Rakhi. Just had to handle few things so had to be quiet, happy married life to us Rakhi (pappudi).” Rakhi shared her happiness in the comment section too. “Thanks 🙏 jaan lots of love ❤️ 🥰👩‍❤️‍👩”, she wrote.

Adil’s confirmation post came when Rakhi earlier announced their marriage in public. At that time, Adil remained silent and didn’t confirm their marriage. The actress was spotted crying in public while speaking to the paparazzi. She also shared a photograph of their purported marriage certificate.

Soon after Adil officially confirmed the news on social media, friends and fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages for the couple. Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee wrote, “Congratulations.” “Congratulations aadil sir and Rakhi mam… please always you guys together and forever,” a fan commented.

Meanwhile, Rakhi posted an Instagram reel video where she was seen garlanding Adil and reshared a video of her with her beau and what seems to be a Qazi officiating a cere ony.In the video, Rakhi was dressed in a light-pink sharara, whereas, Adil was donning casual wear, a black tee and blue denim.

Rakhi used to regularly post lovey-dovey photos with Adil on her social media.