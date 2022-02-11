Struggling to get a right swipe on Tinder or a match on Bumble? If your answer is yes, then you are in for a ride. Turns out, there’s a new dating app in town. However, this one, is only for celebrities. Raya, an app that is exclusively made for celebrities, has been grabbing headlines lately. The app has international clientele like Hollywood star Ben Affleck, Channing Tatum and singer Demi Lovato. However, as per a report, Indian actresses like Janhvi Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor Neha Sharma, Sonal Chauhan, Anushka Ranjan, Lisa Mishra are also on the app.Also Read - Rajkummar Rao Confirms He'll Begin Stree 2 Soon, Spills The Beans on Mr And Mrs Mahi With Janhvi Kapoor - Exclusive Video

As per an Indian Express report, an Indian director, who wishes to remain anonymous, is also a part of the app. But getting into the app isn't easy. As per a report, Raya has an acceptance rate which is less than that of Harvard or an Ivy League school. Moreover, Raya is an invite-only app which means that only a select few can make their profiles on it. The app is not just about dating, but also celebrating friendship and bonds among celebrities.

A report in the New York Times called Raya 'Illuminati Tinder'. Raya welcomes not just actors but athletes, journalists and other noted celebrities. However, the app also has pretty strict rules. It doesn't tolerate any kind of misbehaviour and protects the privacy of its clients.

Recently, a woman who revealed that Hollywood star Ben Affleck was on the dating app was booted out from the app which a message, ‘our decision is final’. On Raya, only about 8 per cent of applications are accepted. One person even offered $10,000 in cash to be admitted, while others, the Times said, presented elaborate resumes.

