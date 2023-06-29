Home

Adipurush Actor Siddhant Karnick Defends His Film: 'Need to Show Our Gods Are Cooler Than Superheroes'

Adipurush Actor Says, ‘Our Gods Are Cooler Than Superheroes’: Adipurush continues to receive backlash for the portrayal of Ramayan characters in the magnum opus. The film is being criticised by audiences, movie critics and celebrities left, write and center. The Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer is being slammed for distorting sage Valmiki’s ancient text which connected to the faith and beliefs of audiences. Movie buffs also argued that the film failed to match up the legacy of Ramanand Sagar’s television series Ramayan. The costumes and depiction of Gods in Adipurush has hurt religious sentiments for which the Allahabad High Court called out the makers. Siddhant Karnick, who played Vibhishan in the Om Raut directorial has now come forward to defend the film.

ADIPURUSH ACTOR SIDDHANT KARNICK OPENS UP ON HIS RAMAYAN ADAPTATION

In an interaction with ETimes, Siddhant said, “I see my nephews and even some adult friends of mine wearing superhero T-shirts which are largely fictional characters like Spider-Man and Superman. And here we have our own itihaas (history) filled with superheroes and mythological gods whose stories and images are still in text form. We need to use pop culture smartly so we can pass on the stories of our gods to the next generation of children, show them that our gods are cooler and far more layered than fictional superheroes. I’m not saying we should shun Western superheroes. Not at all, but it’s time we brought focus to our own gods and bring these stories in a language of superheroes that today’s children are used to.” He also pointed out that he saw a 10-year-old kid dancing joyously during the end-credits of Adipurush at a regular screening. The actor stated that, “He looked like he was having the time of his life. And it just hit me that this is a film that kids must see to get acquainted intimately with our epics and stories.”

Adipurush also stars Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, Saif Ali Khan, Sonal Chauhan and Vatsal Seth in crucial roles.

