Adipurush: Audience Folds Hands, Chants ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in Theatres After Prabhas’ Entry

Adipurush has been released today and the audience can't keep calm after witnessing Prabhas as Lord Ram on the big screen. Here's how they reacted!

Adipurush: The grand release of Adipurush has witnessed huge crowds in theatres. Starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, the film is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. In Adipurush, Prabhas essays the role of Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon plays the role of Janaki (Sita maa) and Saif Ali Khan is seen as Ravana. As the morning show began in India, the audience went crazy at Prabhas’ entry. They folded their hands and chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

The film began with a breathtaking panorama, capturing the magnificent beauty of ancient India. The grandeur of the sets and the meticulous attention to detail left the audience spellbound. They marveled at the opulence of Ayodhya, the celestial abode of the gods, and the exquisite portrayal of the mystical forest where Lord Ram, played by Prabhas, and his beloved Sita, portrayed by Kriti Sanon, found solace during their exile.

As the narrative unfolded, the audience was captivated by Prabhas’ portrayal of Lord Ram. A photo has surfaced online where the audience can be seen folding hands in front of the screen. The crowd couldn’t contain their emotions any longer. As his image graced the screen, portraying the embodiment of righteousness and divinity, a wave of devotion swept through the theatre.

Take a look at the pic here:

Hearing Block Buster Reports From Public Mouth Talk Feeling Emotional After 6 & Half years Hit Kotesam…. Jai Shree Ram Jai Prabhas #Adipurush pic.twitter.com/lSnsFwZQZk — _™ (@BujjiGADU_143_) June 16, 2023

First Photo of ‘Hanuman’s Seat’ In Theatres Goes Viral

The enchanting moment captured in a theater in Baroda has taken the internet by storm. A pic that has gone viral showcases a seat adorned with deep reverence and devotion. Placed on the seat was a framed photo of Lord Hanuman, featuring the divine couple of Lord Ram and Sita. A beautiful garland delicately adorned the frame, while a scattering of petals from fragrant flowers covered the seat. A saffron shawl was reverently placed over the photo, completing the sacred ambiance.

Lord Hanuman seat in AMB Cinemas Screen1 for #Adipurush pic.twitter.com/aoandsXRSc — YATHI®️ (@ursyathi) June 16, 2023

Theatre owners decided to reserve a seat for Hanuman upon Adipurush director Om Raut’s request. During a trailer event for the film in Tirupati, Raut requested film’s producers to reserve an empty seat in every theater where the film is screened as a gesture of honour to Lord Hanuman.

